Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

V I P Industries Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2024.

V I P Industries Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd spiked 7.85% to Rs 6650 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31714 shares in the past one month.

 

V I P Industries Ltd soared 6.53% to Rs 490. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31491 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd surged 6.31% to Rs 1480.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30341 shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 5.27% to Rs 1209. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10243 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd gained 5.26% to Rs 1998.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3427 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

US charges on Adani Group chief & others are credit negative: Moody's

Adani

Adani group stocks' combined mcap erodes by Rs 2.45 trn amid allegations

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts at 77,150; Nifty at 23,350; Financials, Metal weigh

Imran khan

Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after bail in corruption case

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon