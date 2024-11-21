Business Standard
Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

RBI governor's comments come at a time when headline inflation in October breached the upper tolerance band of the monetary policy committee (MPC)

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Das also highlighted that within three years or so of the commencement of the pandemic, the size of the RBI’s balance sheet has returned to where it had started at the beginning of the pandemic

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Resilient growth in the Indian economy has provided the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the flexibility to focus on inflation, aiming for a sustainable decline towards the target of 4 per cent, said Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the RBI, on Thursday. He also emphasised that stable inflation is in the best interest of both the people and the economy.
 
“It acts as a bedrock for sustained growth, enhances the purchasing power of the people, and provides a stable environment for investment,” Das said, speaking at the High-Level Policy Conference of Central Banks in Mumbai.
 
Additionally, the governor highlighted that price stability is just as crucial as growth to enable economic agents to plan ahead, reduce uncertainty and inflation risk premium, encourage savings and investment—all of which provide a boost to the potential growth rate of an economy.
 
 
“Thus, in the long run, price stability supports sustained high growth. Price stability is also important because high inflation is disproportionately burdensome on the poor,” Das said.
 
The governor’s comments come at a time when headline inflation in October breached the upper tolerance band of the monetary policy committee (MPC). In October, CPI inflation stood at 6.2 per cent, and in September, it stood at 5.5 per cent.
 
In the last monetary policy meeting in October, while the MPC voted to keep policy rates unchanged, they changed the stance to “neutral,” which led to speculation about a potential rate cut in December.
 
However, with inflation readings for September and October remaining uncomfortably high, market participants have ruled out the possibility of a rate cut in December. Furthermore, there is uncertainty about whether the RBI will cut rates in February, with many speculating that rate cuts may only begin in April.

That said, concerns about domestic growth are starting to emerge. However, the RBI bulletin for November sounded optimistic on growth and said private consumption was back to being the driver of domestic demand, and promising rabi crop prospects augured well for farm income and rural demand.
 
Having said that, the RBI’s State of the Economy report has warned that rising prices, if unchecked, would undermine the prospects of the real economy. It also cautioned on the spillover effect of rising food prices on headline inflation and said the uptick in core inflation is a “worry.”
 
Meanwhile, the governor on Thursday said the RBI has actively used communication to anchor expectations. “When conditions warranted, we combined rate and liquidity operations with appropriate forward guidance for greater effectiveness of our policies,” he said.
 
Das also highlighted that within three years or so of the commencement of the pandemic, the size of the RBI’s balance sheet has returned to where it had started at the beginning of the pandemic. “In other words, the liquidity infusion which had been carried out during the pandemic period has been pulled back,” he said.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

