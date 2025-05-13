Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2025.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd crashed 10.63% to Rs 24.37 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4785 shares in the past one month.

 

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 250. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2934 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd lost 8.39% to Rs 1016.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8691 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Russia responsible for downing MH17 in 2014, global aviation body finds

Titan

Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Tragic Tuesday: Sensex tanks 1200 pts; Why did stock market crash today?

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs stock falls 4% on muted Q4FY25: Here's what analysts suggest

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex drags 1200 pts to 81,200; Nifty at 24,600

The Anup Engineering Ltd fell 7.37% to Rs 3056.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3775 shares in the past one month.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd shed 7.20% to Rs 686. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5184 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US

India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US

Ministry of Ports says FY 2024-25 marks new highs in cargo throughput and operational performance

Ministry of Ports says FY 2024-25 marks new highs in cargo throughput and operational performance

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon