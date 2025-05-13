Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

TD Power Systems rallied 7.83% to Rs 458.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 82.6% to Rs 53.02 crore on 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 348.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 70.34 crore in Q4 FY25, up 72.5% YoY.

EBITDA climbed 69% to Rs 73.69 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 43.49 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved by 430 bps to 20.7% in Q4 FY25 as against 16.4% in Q4 FY24.

Order inflows jumped 42.7% to Rs 413.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.7 crore in Q4 FY24. In Q4 FY25, Exports order inflows stood at Rs 258.7 crore, up 44.77% YoY, while domestic order inflows was at Rs 154.7 crore, up 39.24% YoY.

 

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.5% to Rs 174.58 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 118.35 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 27.8% to Rs 1,278.76 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 1,000.52 crore in FY24.

On outlook front, the company said that the initial top line guidance for FY26 is Rs 1,500 crore. The order inflow rate strongly suggests that upward revision in guidance is highly likely by end of next quarter.

In the business plan for FY26, only marginal growth has been factored for the domestic market, while the company remains optimistic, it is not depending on recovery of domestic market to achieve its numbers for FY26 and also going forward in FY27. Needless to say, any increase in demand from the domestic market will be a bonus for its business plan.

With the third plant coming on stream in FY26, the company is in a position to fulfil any increase in orders from any of the sectors that it is present in.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY25. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Further, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Nikhil Kumar as managing director for a further term of five years commencing January 17, 2026 to January 16, 2031, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

