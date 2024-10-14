Business Standard
Ami Organics allots 6,950 equity shares under ESOS

Ami Organics allots 6,950 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Ami Organics has allotted 6,950 equity shares under ESOS on 14 October 2024. Pursuant to this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 40,92,75,110/- (consisting of 4,09,27,511 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each) to Rs. 40,93,44,610/- (consisting of 4,09,34,461 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

