Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EbixCash Global Services wins contracts worth Rs 25 cr

EbixCash Global Services wins contracts worth Rs 25 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its Indian subsidiary EbixCash Global Services (ECGS) has successfully secured multi-year contracts with an "Annual Contract Value" of Rs 25 crore (Approx). These contracts encompass Business Operations, Process Management, and Customer Care Services across various sectors, including Healthcare, E-Commerce, Agriculture, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Telecom.

The recently secured contracts by EbixCash Global Services include: h

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Telecom Sector: ECGS will be facilitating Tata Tele Business Services, enhancing the Sales & Customer Service operations. h

E-Commerce Sector: Improving the user experience and transaction efficiency for Rozgar.com and leveraging AI Technology for sales and customer service in personalized cosmetic products while teaming up the leader in the DTC E-Commerce space IncNut Lifestyle with the brands Vedix and Skinkraft offering customized ayurvedic hair care and skincare solutions, transforming the beauty and wellness industry through data driven, individualized care. h

 

Healthcare Sector: Securing contracts with Sahyadri Hospitals, one of Indias leading hospital chains, to optimize patent management and service delivery, along with emergency response operations. h

Automobile Segment: Partnering with a prominent automobile organization to focus on customer lifecycle management

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Isro chairman gets IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's achievement

OTT

NCPCR seeks mandate on OTT disclaimers to shield minors from adult content

Boeing

Boeing fine-tunes job reductions as major buyer slams 777X jet delay

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Atul Greentech partners with Jio Platforms for electric vehicle solutions

Coal

India's coal import rises 11% to 121.1 million tonnes in Apr-Aug period

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon