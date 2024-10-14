Vascon Engineers wins order of Rs 57.22 cr from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs. 57.22 crore (Excluding GST) from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Government of Maharashtra for construction of Commercial Building at Kalbadevi (K2) on CS No. 663, 664, 665, 1/665, 666, 667, 669, 671 & 774 of Bhuleshwar Division in 'C' Ward for rehabilitation of Metro Line 2/3 PAP's at Kalbadevi Girgaon.
