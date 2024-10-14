Business Standard
Vascon Engineers wins order of Rs 57.22 cr from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs. 57.22 crore (Excluding GST) from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Government of Maharashtra for construction of Commercial Building at Kalbadevi (K2) on CS No. 663, 664, 665, 1/665, 666, 667, 669, 671 & 774 of Bhuleshwar Division in 'C' Ward for rehabilitation of Metro Line 2/3 PAP's at Kalbadevi Girgaon.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

