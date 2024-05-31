Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 11.73 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 47.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Amin Tannery declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.7314.8047.0952.635.206.156.266.350.280.421.371.710.150.210.480.510.120.140.360.36