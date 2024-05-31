Business Standard
Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 11.73 crore
Net profit of Amin Tannery declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 47.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.7314.80 -21 47.0952.63 -11 OPM %5.206.15 -6.266.35 - PBDT0.280.42 -33 1.371.71 -20 PBT0.150.21 -29 0.480.51 -6 NP0.120.14 -14 0.360.36 0
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

