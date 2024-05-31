Business Standard
Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales rise 575.00% to Rs 0.27 crore
Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 575.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.04 575 0.350.21 67 OPM %40.74-75.00 -2.869.52 - PBDT0.190 0 0.100.05 100 PBT0.190 0 0.100.05 100 NP0.15-0.03 LP 0.060.02 200
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

