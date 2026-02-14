Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 1033.33% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11473.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15002.8811473.05 31 OPM %0.030.03 -PBDT4.990.67 645 PBT4.590.26 1665 NP3.060.27 1033

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ACI Infocom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ACI Infocom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit rises 268.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit rises 268.52% in the December 2025 quarter

B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 45.85% in the December 2025 quarter

B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 45.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Dhansafal Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dhansafal Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today