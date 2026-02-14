Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 1033.33% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11473.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15002.8811473.05 31 OPM %0.030.03 -PBDT4.990.67 645 PBT4.590.26 1665 NP3.060.27 1033
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST