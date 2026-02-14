Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 1033.33% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 15002.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11473.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15002.8811473.050.030.034.990.674.590.263.060.27

