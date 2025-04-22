Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj edges higher after Q4 PAT rises over 51% YoY

Anant Raj edges higher after Q4 PAT rises over 51% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Anant Raj advanced 3.26% to Rs 508.85 after the company reported 51.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore on a 22.2% rise in net sales to Rs 540.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 398.28 crore, up 17.8% YoY.

Interest outgo declined 73.9% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 11.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 140.93 crore, up by 42.8% from Rs 98.66 crore in Q4 FY24.

The real estate developer has posted 63.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.54 crore on a 38.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,059.97 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

 

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HG Infra bags a BESS project of 300 MW/ 600 MWH

HG Infra bags a BESS project of 300 MW/ 600 MWH

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

Olatech Solutions wins a 10-year IT infrastructure and O&M contract

Olatech Solutions wins a 10-year IT infrastructure and O&M contract

Himadri Speciality rises as Q4 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 156 crore

Himadri Speciality rises as Q4 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 156 crore

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon