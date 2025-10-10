Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT) IPO ends with 5.62 times subscription

Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT) IPO ends with 5.62 times subscription

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 2.62 lakh units as against 2.24 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) received bids for 12,62,10,000 units as against 2,24,49,000 units on offer. The issue was subscribed 5.62 times.

The institutional investors category, comprising foreign institutional investors, domestic financial institutions, and mutual funds, was subscribed just 2.86 times. The other investor category, made up of corporations, individual investors, and others, was subscribed to 8.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it closed on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 98 and 100 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of units, aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards providing loans to the Project SPVs for repayment or prepayment of debt, in part or in full, including any accrued interest, of their respective outstanding borrowings and general purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Anantam Highways Trust, on 6 October 2025, raised Rs 179.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.79 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 13 anchor investors.

Anantam Highways Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that proposes to invest in road infrastructure assets. The Trust is sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP. Its portfolio comprises seven projects, including national highways across the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry. These assets are proposed to be acquired through 100% shareholding in seven Project SPVs.

The revenue from operations of the Project SPVs for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 202.03 crore, while revenue for FY25 was Rs 926.54 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

