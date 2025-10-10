KPI Green Energy receives Category A Power Trading Licence from GERC

This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it's most neededmaximising realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India's clean-energy transition, said Dr. Faruk Patel, Chairman & Managing Director
With this GERC approval, KPI Green Energy can now:
1. Tap directly into power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets, providing industrial and utility customers with flexible procurement options that adapt to their operational demand curves.
2. Offer verifiable green energy blocks that support both RE compliance and ambitious ESG objectives.
3. Enable transparent pricing through exchange-discovered rates and standardized contracts, making costs predictable and competitive for customers.
4. Support faster onboarding for open-access consumers, meeting short-term and transitional energy needs quickly and efficiently.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content