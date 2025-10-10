Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brightcom Group signs MoU with Project DYNAMO

Brightcom Group signs MoU with Project DYNAMO

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To advance disaster preparedness and civilian resilience using defence-grade systems

Brightcom Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Project DYNAMO, Inc. (Project DYNAMO), a veteran-led humanitarian organization known for high-risk evacuations and disaster response operations across conflict and catastrophe zones. Under the MoU, Brightcom's Defence division will integrate and deploy its command and decision-support platforms, that will enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery, strengthening national preparedness and civilian resilience during emergencies.

All collaborative programs will be presented under a joint identity, to be revealed later. Around the world, defence forces are expanding their mandate beyond traditional combat to include Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) as a core mission. From strategic airlift and engineering brigades to ISR-enabled situational awareness and logistics at scale, militaries now provide the speed, reach, and discipline that civilian systems need during crises.

 

Founded by U.S. special-operations veterans, Project DYNAMO has led complex rescue missions since 2021, including evacuations from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Israel, Haiti and other high-risk environments, and reports thousands of civilians assisted through land, air, and maritime operations.

How the partnership would work:

Operational expertise along with AI: Project DYNAMO's on-ground methods and playbooks will inform Brightcom's workflows for tasking, situational awareness, communications, and after-action learning. Government & authority engagement: Brightcom will represent joint solutions with regional government and public-sector stakeholders and allied bodies, aligning with India's disaster-risk reduction vision. Joint identity: All programs will be co-branded under a new joint identity. The system: equips commanders, emergency authorities, and frontline teams with a shared operating pictureso defence assets, civil responders, and NGOs can plan, coordinate, and recover as one integrated network.

Shares of NSB BPO Solutions list in MT Group

Shares of WeWork India Management list in B Group

Rajesh Power gains inking MoUs worth Rs 4,754-cr with Gujarat Govt

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18-cr LoI from CEG Karnataka

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for Nifty 50

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

