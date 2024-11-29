Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 33.54% to Rs 26.12 crore

Net loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.54% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.1219.56 34 OPM %45.5665.90 -PBDT-1.370.80 PL PBT-1.560.67 PL NP-0.120.50 PL

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

