DLF Home Developers standalone net profit rises 14.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 450.26 croreNet profit of DLF Home Developers rose 14.92% to Rs 181.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 450.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 418.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales450.26418.77 8 OPM %30.3242.51 -PBDT216.88218.28 -1 PBT212.04213.36 -1 NP181.51157.95 15
