India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.68% to Rs 1555.95 croreNet profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 21.46% to Rs 251.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 319.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 1555.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1209.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1555.951209.16 29 OPM %76.4698.52 -PBDT321.62424.48 -24 PBT318.95421.69 -24 NP251.25319.89 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content