Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS awarded Best Employer Brand in the Corporate Sector by LinkedIn

TCS awarded Best Employer Brand in the Corporate Sector by LinkedIn

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has been awarded the Best Employer Brand in the Corporate Sector at the LinkedIn Talent Awards 2024. This recognition, in the category of large enterprises, underscores TCS' commitment to fostering an engaging, future-ready workplace for its diverse workforce of over 6,00,000 employees across 55 countries. Based on LinkedIn's data-driven methodology, it highlights TCS' ability to leverage the platform's talent solutions to connect with its future and current employees meaningfully, amplify its employer brand, and attract top talent.

Over the last four years, TCS has consistently been ranked No. 1 on LinkedIn's Top Companies to Work for in India, securing a spot among the Top 25 workplaces in the country each year, while continuously revolutionizing workforce development through AI-centric learning and employee engagement initiatives. TCS' comprehensive employee engagement framework emphasizes holistic talent development, continuous learning, and well-being. Over 4,13,000 employees have benefitted from the Elevate Program that integrates learning with career growth, helping employees at all levels build their personal brand. New hires are provided with the necessary tools to help them transition smoothly from campus to corporate life, ensuring they are ready for the industry. TCS is now well on its way to building one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world and is empowering its employees with AI-centric learning opportunities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ICC board meeting live updates today on Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday say reports

Adani

Accused will clarify matters with authorities in 10 days: Adani group CFO

TransUnion GCC India expands in Pune

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon