Business Standard
Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 33.14% to Rs 23.14 crore
Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.14% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.71% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 82.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.1417.38 33 82.4562.27 32 OPM %61.3257.59 -65.1267.71 - PBDT0.09-0.72 LP 1.643.20 -49 PBT-0.06-0.82 93 1.122.77 -60 NP0.32-1.00 LP 1.132.34 -52
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

