Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company receives update in LT credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives update in LT credit ratings

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has upgraded the long-term rating from 'ACUITC' (read as ACUITC) to 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 28.26 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 38.10 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Acuite has assigned the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 86.38 crore bank facilities of AYCL and the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 2.26 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vaibhav Global allots 17m604 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 17m604 equity shares under ESOP

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

Wireless Tele-density rises from 81.59% in Nov-24 to 81.67% in Dec-24

Wireless Tele-density rises from 81.59% in Nov-24 to 81.67% in Dec-24

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP issue

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon