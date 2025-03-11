Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 fell by 8.4%, totalling 183.42 million tonnes (MT), compared to 200.19 MT in the same period of previous fiscal year. This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $5.43 billion (Rs 42,315.7 crore). Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 12.01% year-on-year. Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.53% from April to December 2024 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 29.8%. The Government of India has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports. These efforts have also led to an encouraging 6.11% growth in coal output during the April-December 2024 period compared to the same period of FY 2023-24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wireless Tele-density rises from 81.59% in Nov-24 to 81.67% in Dec-24

Wireless Tele-density rises from 81.59% in Nov-24 to 81.67% in Dec-24

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP issue

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP issue

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP

Japanese Nikkei tests six month low

Japanese Nikkei tests six month low

Airtel inks deal with SpaceX for high-speed internet

Airtel inks deal with SpaceX for high-speed internet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon