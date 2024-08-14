Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 25.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 44.04 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 25.35% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 44.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.0458.434.773.921.271.560.710.970.530.71