Anna Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-25.00-9.09 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.040 0 NP0.040 0
