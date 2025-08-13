Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 47.57 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers rose 19.40% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.5742.61 12 OPM %4.164.46 -PBDT1.571.41 11 PBT1.090.93 17 NP0.800.67 19
