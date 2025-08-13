Sky Industries standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.69% to Rs 18.85 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 39.76% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.69% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.8521.84 -14 OPM %7.6410.21 -PBDT1.642.62 -37 PBT1.292.18 -41 NP1.001.66 -40
