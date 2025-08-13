Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 516.70 croreNet profit of Vadilal Enterprises declined 30.62% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 516.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 513.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales516.70513.07 1 OPM %6.268.27 -PBDT31.5842.37 -25 PBT26.8838.72 -31 NP20.1028.97 -31
