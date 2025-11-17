Annvrridhhi Ventures standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 20.92 croreNet profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.9216.72 25 OPM %0.571.20 -PBDT0.080.19 -58 PBT0.070.16 -56 NP0.070.17 -59
