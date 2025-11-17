KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 7.05 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 29.27% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.058.73 -19 OPM %97.5998.63 -PBDT2.842.30 23 PBT2.832.18 30 NP2.121.64 29
