Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 108.04% to Rs 226.62 croreNet Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 289.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales226.62108.93 108 OPM %-123.40-0.53 -PBDT-280.49-5.17 -5325 PBT-289.65-18.86 -1436 NP-289.13-28.36 -919
