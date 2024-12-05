Business Standard
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 289.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales226.62108.93 108 OPM %-123.40-0.53 -PBDT-280.49-5.17 -5325 PBT-289.65-18.86 -1436 NP-289.13-28.36 -919

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

