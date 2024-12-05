Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors UK JLR registration slides 11% YoY in November

Tata Motors UK JLR registration slides 11% YoY in November

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Tata Motors announced that total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK declined 11.09% to 5,558 units in November 2024 as compared with 6,251 units in November 2023.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of November 2024.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded 1.9% decline in November 2024 to 153,610 units from 156,525 units in November 2023.

Land Rover car registrations rose 2.57% to 4,833 units in November 2024 from 4,712 units in November 2023. While Jaquar car registrations tumbled 52.89% to 725 units in November 2024 as compared with 1,539 units in November 2023.

 

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: Suspense over, Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam bans beef consumption in public, Kerala BJP vice-president disagrees

Indian markets

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex up for 5th day, adds 810 pts; Nifty reclaims 24,700

Jitendra Singh

63 'specialists' appointed in govt departments via lateral entry: Centre

Manila, Philippines

Philippines launches e-Visa for Indians, enabling faster travel processing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon