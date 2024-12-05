Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for Pazopanib tabs

Auro Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for Pazopanib tabs

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Pazopanib Tablets.

The approved drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Votrient Tablets, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Pazopanib Tablets, is indicated for the treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who have received prior chemotherapy.

The product is expected to be launched in Q4 FY25. The approved product has an estimated market size of $106 million for the twelve months ending October 2024, according to IQVIA.

 

This is the 179 th ANDA approval (including 8 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Specialities Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oncology oral and sterile specialty products.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The pharma major reported 7.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 817.38 crore on a 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,646.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after bagging LoA from Govt of Meghalaya

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after bagging LoA from Govt of Meghalaya

Tata Motors UK JLR registration slides 11% YoY in November

Tata Motors UK JLR registration slides 11% YoY in November

NBCC (India) rises on securing Rs 599 crore work orders in Maharashtra

NBCC (India) rises on securing Rs 599 crore work orders in Maharashtra

India able to sustain its economic trajectory because of supply side improvements that kept pace with demand growth

India able to sustain its economic trajectory because of supply side improvements that kept pace with demand growth

Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Pazopanib Tablets 200mg

Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Pazopanib Tablets 200mg

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined 0.98% to Rs 1,245.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: Suspense over, Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam bans beef consumption in public, Kerala BJP vice-president disagrees

Indian markets

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex up for 5th day, adds 810 pts; Nifty reclaims 24,700

Jitendra Singh

63 'specialists' appointed in govt departments via lateral entry: Centre

Manila, Philippines

Philippines launches e-Visa for Indians, enabling faster travel processing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon