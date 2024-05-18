Business Standard
Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 59.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 163.89 crore
Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 59.67% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 163.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.00% to Rs 60.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.66% to Rs 647.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 527.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales163.89157.31 4 647.00527.49 23 OPM %11.739.05 -11.619.72 - PBDT21.9515.25 44 86.8957.17 52 PBT19.7212.84 54 78.3147.47 65 NP15.369.62 60 60.0636.18 66
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

