Business Standard
Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore
Net profit of Astral declined 11.72% to Rs 181.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1506.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 546.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 5641.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1625.101506.20 8 5641.405158.50 9 OPM %17.9320.41 -16.2815.67 - PBDT293.80310.70 -5 931.20795.10 17 PBT241.30266.20 -9 733.60617.00 19 NP181.60205.70 -12 546.10456.60 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

