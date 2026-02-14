Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 318.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 318.18% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.473.5042.7331.142.211.021.710.761.380.33

