Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 318.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 4.47 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 318.18% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.473.50 28 OPM %42.7331.14 -PBDT2.211.02 117 PBT1.710.76 125 NP1.380.33 318
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST