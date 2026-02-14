IRIS Regtech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 35.59 crore

Net profit of IRIS Regtech Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 35.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.5932.8314.2515.847.675.507.134.985.313.54

