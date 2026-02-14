Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.68% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies declined 54.21% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.68% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.175.1744.4872.731.814.171.764.131.473.21

