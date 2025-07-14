Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park inks MoU with Katsons Hotel to lease, operate 138 rooms

Apeejay Surrendra Park inks MoU with Katsons Hotel to lease, operate 138 rooms

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Katsons Hotel & developer and Ved Parkash Kataria to acquire on lease and manage properties located in Goa, Manali, Shimla, and Dharamshala.

The MoU covers a 12-year lease arrangement for all four properties, which together comprise a total of 138 rooms, 42 in Goa, 24 each in Manali and Shimla, and 48 in Dharamshala. The properties will be operated under the companys hospitality brand.

As per the MoU, the properties in Goa and Dharamshala are expected to be operational within 60 days following the execution of definitive lease agreements. The properties in Manali and Shimla are expected to become operational within 90 days.

 

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels in India under the names The Park Hotels, The Park collection and Zone by the Park.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 44% to Rs 26.56 crore on 16.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 177.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 0.74% to Rs 162.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oriana Power surges after bagging Rs 212-cr BESS project from KPTCL

Oriana Power surges after bagging Rs 212-cr BESS project from KPTCL

Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares advance

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares advance

VIP Industries declines after promoters ink deal to sell nearly 32% stake for Rs 1,763 crore

VIP Industries declines after promoters ink deal to sell nearly 32% stake for Rs 1,763 crore

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon