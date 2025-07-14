Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, has written to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, directing immediate and strict action against the issue of counterfeit and substandard fertilizers. This letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilizers, black marketing of subsidized fertilizers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country.

The Union Minister emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and to ensure stability in farmers' income, it is essential to provide them with quality fertilizers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality. He also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilizers is prohibited under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

 

The Union Minister noted that it is the responsibility of the States to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers at the right places and locations where it is required. Therefore, States must strictly monitor and take swift action against activities such as black marketing, overpricing, and diversion of subsidized fertilizers. Regular monitoring of fertilizer production and sale, as well as strict control over counterfeit and substandard products through sampling and testing, must be carried out. Forced tagging of nano-fertilizers or bio-stimulant products along with conventional fertilizers should be stopped immediately.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares advance

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares advance

VIP Industries declines after promoters ink deal to sell nearly 32% stake for Rs 1,763 crore

VIP Industries declines after promoters ink deal to sell nearly 32% stake for Rs 1,763 crore

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Castrol India jumps on winning Rs 4,131 crore tax dispute

Castrol India jumps on winning Rs 4,131 crore tax dispute

Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon