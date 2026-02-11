Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 264.29 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 264.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 230.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales264.29230.73 15 OPM %5.081.72 -PBDT16.263.50 365 PBT13.35-0.21 LP NP10.09-0.22 LP
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST