Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 264.29 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 264.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 230.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.264.29230.735.081.7216.263.5013.35-0.2110.09-0.22

