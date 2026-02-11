Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 553.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 144.16 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 553.95% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 144.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.144.16129.719.126.1813.477.137.321.034.970.76

