Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Panafic Industrials rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

