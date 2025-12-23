Ircon International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2025.
Ircon International Ltd spiked 12.01% to Rs 175.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 11.75% to Rs 347.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 8.14% to Rs 245.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 7.22% to Rs 366.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70254 shares in the past one month.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurt 6.62% to Rs 1689.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47483 shares in the past one month.
