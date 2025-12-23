Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

TRF Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, KSR Footwear Ltd and Teamo Productions HQ Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2025.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd soared 16.53% to Rs 16 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4663 shares in the past one month.

 

TRF Ltd surged 15.74% to Rs 353. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1259 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd spiked 14.55% to Rs 101.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

KSR Footwear Ltd jumped 14.06% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40398 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd added 12.90% to Rs 0.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

