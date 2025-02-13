Business Standard

Apollo Ingredients reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Apollo Ingredients reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.090 0 OPM %12.840 -PBDT0.14-0.03 LP PBT0.14-0.03 LP NP0.14-0.03 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

