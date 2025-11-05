Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 98.15% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.26160.71 40 OPM %26.2820.47 -PBDT47.9026.21 83 PBT43.1522.46 92 NP31.1115.70 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

