Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 98.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.17% to Rs 225.26 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 98.15% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.26160.71 40 OPM %26.2820.47 -PBDT47.9026.21 83 PBT43.1522.46 92 NP31.1115.70 98
