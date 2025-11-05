Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.40% to Rs 906.22 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 101.64% to Rs 121.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.40% to Rs 906.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 572.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales906.22572.12 58 OPM %16.3314.36 -PBDT168.3193.54 80 PBT151.6884.94 79 NP121.4160.21 102
