Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 354.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 354.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 670.63 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 354.27% to Rs 139.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 670.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 590.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales670.63590.20 14 OPM %69.3571.04 -PBDT285.99145.05 97 PBT179.0840.17 346 NP139.4630.70 354

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

