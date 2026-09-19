Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Pipes forays into ceramic tiles segment

Apollo Pipes forays into ceramic tiles segment

Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

With acquisition of 76% stake in Mazzini Tiles LLP for consideration of Rs 40.42 cr

Apollo Pipes has entered the ceramic tiles sector through the acquisition of a controlling interest in Mazzini Tiles LLP. The transaction has been executed through Apollo Ceramics, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Apollo Pipes which has acquired 76% of the stake and profit sharing rights in Mazzini Tiles LLP for a consideration of Rs 40.42 crore.

The acquisition has been completed. The transaction forms part of Apollo Pipes' Board-approved investment plan of up to Rs 300 crore for the tiles and ceramics business. The approved platform may undertake

 
manufacturing, including contract manufacturing Trading, marketing and distribution of tiles, ceramics and allied products.

Mazzini Tiles is an established Indian tiles player with a domestic network and a growing export presence across key international markets. The company has developed a position in Polished Glazed Vitrified Tiles (PGVT). It operates a modern manufacturing facility at Morbi, Gujarat, equipped with advanced imported machinery and installed capacity of 72 lakh square meters per annum.

The acquisition gives Apollo Pipes an operating manufacturing base, an established product portfolio and market access from the outset. It is expected to shorten the time required to build capabilities and provide a platform from which the Group can pursue product expansion, channel development and exports in a calibrated manner.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment

Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment

Provident Housing launches PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 project in Bengaluru

Provident Housing launches PROVIDENT EQUINOX 6 project in Bengaluru

Rossell Techsys to raise Rs 300 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund

Rossell Techsys to raise Rs 300 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund

Apollo Pipes arm buys 76% stake in Mazzini Tiles

Apollo Pipes arm buys 76% stake in Mazzini Tiles

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST