Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment
Cryogenic OGS has received its first export order, secured independently, in the Piping Spools category, a landmark achievement for the Company's newest business vertical.
The order, valued at USD 2,022,816 (approximately Rs. 19.36 crore), has been placed by a Global EPC Company that specializes in bulk liquid storage terminals, refineries, and oil and gas process plants. Execution is scheduled to be completed within 12-20 weeks.
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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST