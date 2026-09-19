Cryogenic OGS secures first export order under its piping spools segment

Cryogenic OGS has received its first export order, secured independently, in the Piping Spools category, a landmark achievement for the Company's newest business vertical.

The order, valued at USD 2,022,816 (approximately Rs. 19.36 crore), has been placed by a Global EPC Company that specializes in bulk liquid storage terminals, refineries, and oil and gas process plants. Execution is scheduled to be completed within 12-20 weeks.