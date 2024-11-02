Business Standard
Aptech directorate changes

Aptech directorate changes

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

W.e.f. 1 November 2024

Mr. Atul Jain, who was designated as Managing Director and CEO (Designate) of Aptech for a period of five years effective 03 August 2024, has been re-designated and appointed as Managing Director and CEO with effect from 1 November 2024, upon the retirement of Mr. Anuj Kacker from the position of Whole-Time Director and Interim CEO, effective 31 October 2024.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

